Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

