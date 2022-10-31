Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $391.70. 18,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,806. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $397.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.91 and a 200-day moving average of $338.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.