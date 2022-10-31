Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 61.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. 28,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,658. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

