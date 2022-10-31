Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

