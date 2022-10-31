Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,054,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.79. 299,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.