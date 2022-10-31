Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,054,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of V traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.79. 299,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

