Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.94

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

