TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 16,300 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $42,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

