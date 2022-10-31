TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Royalty Pharma worth $67,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 317,107 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $42.67. 11,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,553. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,473,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,723,345 shares of company stock worth $72,278,538. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.