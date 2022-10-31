TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,800 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Entegris worth $63,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 65.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 11.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,175,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Down 1.4 %

ENTG stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 17,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,176. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

