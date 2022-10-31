TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,135 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $70,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.77. 8,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

