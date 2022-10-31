Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $675,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

