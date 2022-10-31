TopBuild (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $168.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

