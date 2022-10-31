Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.05), with a volume of 93671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4,430.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

