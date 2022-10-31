TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE remained flat at $54.77 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

