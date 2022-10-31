TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $48.66

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $47.32. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 1,308 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,548. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

