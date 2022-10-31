TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.15 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $818.52 million and $33.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 818,381,590 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
