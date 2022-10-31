TrueWealth Financial Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TrueWealth Financial Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 13.9% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners owned 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VDE traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $127.13. 29,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,263. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $130.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

