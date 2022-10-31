TrueWealth Financial Partners Purchases 1,619 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.47. 85,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,869. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

