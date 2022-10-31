TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 843,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,032. The company has a market cap of $766.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.87. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

