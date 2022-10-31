Two Harbors Investment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 2nd (NYSE:TWO)

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TWO opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 315,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

