Ultra Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $93.70 million and $691,161.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,785.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00564615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00067870 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30685226 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $692,051.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

