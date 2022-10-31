Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $94.18 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $94.18 million and $849,064.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00559978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00232154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00069235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30685226 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $692,051.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

