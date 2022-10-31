Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Daiwa Capital Markets to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

