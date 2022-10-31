Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Unisys has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Up 1.4 %

UIS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Unisys has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth $237,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.