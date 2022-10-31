Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Unisys has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.
Unisys Trading Up 1.4 %
UIS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Unisys has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $26.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
