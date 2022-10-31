United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $203.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.77.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $167.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

