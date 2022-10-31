UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.19. 89,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.78 and a 200 day moving average of $514.10. The company has a market capitalization of $520.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

