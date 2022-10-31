Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 570,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

UNVR opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

