Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 281,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
