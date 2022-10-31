Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Univest Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

