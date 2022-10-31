Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Uranium Energy worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
