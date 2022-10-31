USD Coin Market Cap Achieves $43.37 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.37 billion and approximately $4.96 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.31312939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,368,862,364 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
