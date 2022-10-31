UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

UserTesting stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.