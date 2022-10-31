Utrust Market Cap Achieves $66.00 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $66.00 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.02 or 0.31541479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

