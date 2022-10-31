Vai Trading Down 0.8% This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $54.89 million and approximately $32,148.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

