Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

