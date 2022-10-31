Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.58. 504,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.