Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.61. 43,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.