Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
