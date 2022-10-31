Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.58 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.