Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.45% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

VECO opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

