Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $233.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $323.46.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.