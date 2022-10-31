Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $92.64 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00094305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00068824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007182 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,369,776,103 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,776,100 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

