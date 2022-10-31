Ventas (VTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) in the last few weeks:
- 10/22/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/14/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $50.00.
- 10/10/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/6/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/28/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/27/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00.
- 9/16/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00.
Ventas Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
