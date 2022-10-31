Ventas (VTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $50.00.

10/10/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/6/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00.

9/16/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00.

Ventas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

