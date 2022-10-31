Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,499,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $177,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,327 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 278.9% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 118,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 418,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

