VIBE Reaches Market Capitalization of $652,686.40 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. VIBE has a total market cap of $652,686.40 and $791.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

