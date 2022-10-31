Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

VSCO stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,884. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

