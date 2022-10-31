Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 46,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,999. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

