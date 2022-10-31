VRES Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.00 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $68.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00252231 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.35027891 USD and is down -13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $216.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

