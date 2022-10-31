W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $640.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $575.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.92.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

