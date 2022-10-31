W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $640.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.00.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of GWW opened at $575.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.